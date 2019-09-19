Nanar oil refinery: Sena not against development, but should not be at cost of residents, says Aaditya

In an indication of softening of its stand on the Nanar oil refinery, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that the Shiv Sena is not against development but it should not be done at the cost of residents.

The statement comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government wants Asia’s biggest first green oil refinery to come up at Nanar in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region. The proposed refinery was shelved due to environmental concerns at Sena’s insistence, as a condition of its pre-Lok Sabha election alliance with the BJP earlier this year.

“The Sena is not against development, but it should not be done at the cost of residents. We are against the Nanar project as the locals are opposed to it. We are with the locals on this project,” Aaditya told mediapersons in Thane during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had said that the project needs to be discussed again. At public meetings in Konkan during his Mahajanadesh Yatra, he had said: “Following protests from some quarters, the government had given a stay to the project. But today, I can see overwhelming demand from the people in the district for the Nanar project. Although I am not going to make any official announcement on the project today, I reassure people we would like to invite you and discuss the project again.”

Fadnavis had made the statement after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the proposed Aarey car shed in Mumbai would go the way of the Nanar oil refinery.

Sources in the Sena said Fadnavis’ statement has not gone down well with the party. “There was no need for the chief minister to raise that issue now after the project was stayed before the Lok Sabha polls. The Sena chief will make a statement on it,” said a party leader.

While a section of leaders feel that the Sena might not get to contest the equal seats for the Assembly polls, senior party leader and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote told a TV channel that the alliance may break if the Sena does not get to contest 144 seats. “If we don’t get 144 seats, then the possibility of breaking the alliance cannot be ruled out,” Raote said on Wednesday.

Aaditya, who has been vocal against the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees to make way for a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony of Mumbai, said the CM is being misled about the project. “The chief minister is being misled by Metro officials on the car depot in Aarey for Metro 3,” he said.