Nana Patekar death: Goa Police register unnatural death case, inquest underway

Goa Police have registered an unnatural death case after veteran actor Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his house in Dona Paula and rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead early Thursday. Police said inquest proceedings had been initiated as part of protocol.

According to police records, Panaji police station received a call at 8.07 am on Thursday from the medical officer at Manipal Hospital, informing them that Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar (76) had been brought dead to the casualty ward from Dona Paula.

“Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter informed to the superior officers, and registered unnatural death case under section 194 of BNSS. Further enquiry in the matter is in progress,” the police file states.