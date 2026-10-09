Nana Patekar death: Goa Police register unnatural death case, inquest underway

Panaji police station received a call at 8.07 am on Thursday from the medical officer at Manipal Hospital, informing them that Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar (76) had been brought dead to the casualty ward from Dona Paula.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readPanajiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Nana patekarVeteran actor Nana Patekar died in Goa on Friday. (Express Photo)
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Goa Police have registered an unnatural death case after veteran actor Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his house in Dona Paula and rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead early Thursday. Police said inquest proceedings had been initiated as part of protocol.

According to police records, Panaji police station received a call at 8.07 am on Thursday from the medical officer at Manipal Hospital, informing them that Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar (76) had been brought dead to the casualty ward from Dona Paula.

“Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter informed to the superior officers, and registered unnatural death case under section 194 of BNSS. Further enquiry in the matter is in progress,” the police file states.

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A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of cardiac arrest. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received. As part of protocol, since he was declared brought dead to the hospital, an unnatural death case has been registered to conduct an inquest”.

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Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, Goa, told the media on Thursday: “From information that we have received, he (Nana) messaged his friend that he was not feeling well somewhere around 2.30 am…That he was feeling uncomfortable…but since it was late night time, I think his friend could not get the message properly on time”.

He added: “He (friend) reached his (Patekar’s) house around 4 am when he was sweating and gasping…then his caretaker came here, took the ambulance and went to the residence, which is nearby. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. By the time, they reached he was unresponsive, they started CPR in the house, shifted him on CPR to the hospital, but by the time it was too late and he was declared dead at 5.20 am.”

Salkar said the hospital did not know whether Patekar had a history of heart trouble. “It is a case of cardiac arrest, but the cause we don’t know, whether he was a known case of cardiac or he was on any tablets…that we don’t have an idea.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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