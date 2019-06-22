Plug loopholes to prevent another NaMo TV: Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Zero Hour on Friday brought up the issue of NaMo TV, the channel that had popped up across all DTH platforms in the country shortly before the elections commenced and vanished after the conclusion of polls.

She said that “during the election, we have seen a channel which was set up explicitly for the purpose of campaigning under the guise of spreading information about welfare schemes to the public”.

Without naming any political party, Moitra said the channel was set up “by one political party” and was “completely below the radar of everybody and this was closed immediately after the election”.

The TMC leader said she “urged” Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar “to close NaMo TV and plug the legal loophole as soon as possible as it gives an unfair advantage to the ruling party”.

NaMo TV, which was being broadcast as a special platform service offered by the DTH operators, had taken the nature of a channel by being available across the DTH providers. Usually, each DTH operator provides certain platform service, which by definition are exclusive for the customers of each DTH operator.