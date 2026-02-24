NCRTC announces fresh parking fees at stations as 82-km Namo Bharat corridor fully opens

With the full commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced a revised parking fee structure at stations along the route.

Under the updated rates, commuters parking cars and SUVs for up to six hours will pay Rs 50 at Delhi stations and Rs 30 at stations located in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI. The revised tariffs are being implemented separately for the two regions. Parking for up to 10 minutes will continue to be free for all vehicle types to allow smooth pick-up and drop-off.

As per PTI, bicycle users In Uttar Pradesh will be charged Rs 5 for parking beyond 10 minutes up to 12 hours. The fee rises to Rs 10 for up to 16 hours and Rs 20 for overnight parking during non-operational hours between midnight and 5 am.

Two-wheeler owners will pay Rs 10 for up to six hours, Rs 25 for up to 12 hours, Rs 30 for up to 16 hours and Rs 60 for night parking.

For cars and SUVs, the charges are Rs 30 for up to six hours, Rs 60 for up to 12 hours, Rs 80 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 for parking beyond 16 hours. Overnight parking is priced at Rs 200. Monthly passes cost Rs 600 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for cars and SUVs.

Parking charges in Delhi

At stations in Delhi, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 for up to six hours, Rs 30 for up to 12 hours, Rs 40 for up to 16 hours and Rs 50 for parking beyond 16 hours. Night parking for two-wheelers is set at Rs 60, the PTI report stated further.

Cars and SUVs will be charged Rs 50 for up to six hours, Rs 80 for up to 12 hours, Rs 90 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 for parking beyond 16 hours. Night parking for these vehicles will cost Rs 200.

Monthly parking in Delhi has been divided into two categories. Under Tariff A (5 am to 11 pm), two-wheeler users will pay Rs 600 and car owners Rs 2,000. Under Tariff B (24×7 access), the charges are Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for cars and SUVs.

Helmet parking at all stations in both regions has been fixed at Rs 5 for up to 12 hours and Rs 10 for 12 to 24 hours.

Capacity and station-wise facilities

According to officials, the corridor offers parking space for nearly 8,000 vehicles. In Delhi, facilities are available at three stations — Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. Sarai Kale Khan has space for around 266 cars and 837 two-wheelers, while New Ashok Nagar can accommodate about 75 cars and 250 two-wheelers. Anand Vihar has parking for more than 10 cars and around 40 two-wheelers. The remaining nearly 6,500 parking slots are located at stations along the Uttar Pradesh section.

Full corridor now operational

The entire 82-km corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch included the final sections of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS): a 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and a 21-km segment between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Built for a top speed of 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat trains aim to cut travel time between Delhi and key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan, the starting point of the corridor, is one of four newly opened stations. It is being developed as a major multi-modal transport hub with links to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the Ring Road. The other three stations inaugurated — Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram — are located in Meerut.

With the latest extension, Namo Bharat services now run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, Meerut Metro operations between Meerut South and Modipuram began on Sunday.