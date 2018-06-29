Names of Bimal Gurung, aide Roshan Giri struck off Darjeeling voters’ list

Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri

Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) faction leader Bimal Gurung and his close aide Roshan Giri’s names have been removed from the voters’ list in Darjeeling, district administration sources said. Darjeeling Electoral Office had pasted notices a couple of months back on the residences of over 100 people, including Gurung and Giri, summoning them to the office, but they failed to do so. “It is a routine procedure. We revise the voters list from time to time. According to rule, notices are sent to the residences of those who are absconding, or missing for a prolonged period, or have died. All efforts are made to contact them.

“They are also asked to appear in person for the hearing. Names of those who don’t respond to the notices are removed from the electoral list. However, I do not want to comment on particular names,” said Jayashi Dasgupta, district magistrate of Darjeeling.

Both Gurung and Giri have been absconding since June last year when the Gorkhaland agitation hit Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Cases under Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC sections related to murder, riot and arson have been pressed against Gurung.

The district administration said it was natural to strike off the names of those absent from a constituency during revision of the electoral list. According to the Election Commission, if a person is dead, absconding or does not reside at a particular residential address for more than six months, his or her name will be struck off from the voters’ list during revision. However, the persons are first sent notices giving them time to present their case.

The GJM has not issued any statement as of yet on the striking of the names from the list.

Sources, however, said with the names of Gurung and Giri now off the list, elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which has been due since August last year, may be held very soon to ensure victory of the pro-Trinamool Congress faction of the GJM led by Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa.

“This is the state government’s way of harassing Gorkha leaders in the Hills. First they slapped false cases against the leaders and forced them to flee. Now, they have snatched their democratic right to vote. Legally the district administration is entitled to revise the electoral list, but the Darjeeling district administration is using this rule to target the Gorkhaland supporters,” said a pro-Gurung GJM leader on condition of anonymity.

