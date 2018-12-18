Names missing from invitation, Sena MPs, Supriya Sule to skip PM function today

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the third Metro line — from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar — on Tuesday, two Shiv Sena MPs from Pune have decided to skip the function to be held at Balewadi. Baramati MP Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, too has decided to stay away from the function.

The reason: their names are missing from the invitation cards printed by the PMRDA, which is implementing the third Metro line. Sena MPs Shirang Barne from Maval and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil from Shirur have received “official invitation cards” from which their names are missing. “I have received an invitation card, which carries only the name of BJP MP Anil Shirole, while the names of other three MPs are missing,” said Barne, adding this was how the BJP treats MPs from Pune.

Adhalrao said he has received an invitation card from the PMRDA, in which his name is missing. “It has the names of Shirole, ministers Vijay Shivtare and Dilip Kamble besides the CM and the Governor,” he said, while slamming the BJP’s attitude. Adhalrao said he has received another invitation card, which is circulating on WhatsApp. “This is not an official card. It’s circulating on WhatsApp. It carries the names of all MPs from Pune and all MLAs,” he said.

While Sule was not available for comment, her office said the MP has not received any invitation from the PMRDA. “We learnt that when people called up the PMRDA about the missing name of the Baramati MP, PMRDA officials hastily printed her name on a blank sheet along with other names and circulated it, making it look like an invitation card,” Sule’s office said.

Both Barne and Adhalrao said they received the invitation from the PMRDA chief. “But we are away in Delhi attending Parliament session. We will not be coming,” they said. Barne said it seems to be a function only for BJP leaders. “I don’t attach importance to their functions…,” he said. Adhalrao said, “…let them carry out their function the way they want it.”

When contacted, PMRDA CEO Kiran Gitte said their official invitation card has the name of Shirole through whose area the third Metro line will pass. Sule’s office said the third Metro line will also pass through parts of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. “Yet her name is missing,” her office said. “I have personally called up all the MPs and invited them to the function,” Gitte said. Both Barne and Adhalrao confirmed they received calls from Gitte, urging them to attend the function.

BJP city president Yogesh Gogawale said as it was a government function, the PMRDA will go by protocol. “We don’t know who has been invited and who has not been. It’s entirely as per protocol,” he said.

When contacted, District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat said the PMRDA printed 30,000 invitation cards. “The names of all MPs and MLAs have been printed on it. It’s wrong to say names of MPs are missing,” he said. Adhalrao said, “It seems the second invitation card has been hastily prepared so that it does not lead to any controversy. Bapat is trying to save face.”