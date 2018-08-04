Named in Saritha S Nair’s letter at behest of ex-cabinet colleague, says Oomen Chandy

Oommen Chandy was deposing before a magistrate court at Kottarakkara in Kollam, which was hearing a petition moved by local Congress leader Sudheer Jacob. (File Photo) Oommen Chandy was deposing before a magistrate court at Kottarakkara in Kollam, which was hearing a petition moved by local Congress leader Sudheer Jacob. (File Photo)

Former Kerala chief minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy on Friday told a court that his name was included in the letter purportedly written by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair at the behest of his former cabinet colleague K B Ganesh Kumar. Chandy was deposing before a magistrate court at Kottarakkara in Kollam, which was hearing a petition moved by local Congress leader Sudheer Jacob. It sought a probe into an alleged conspiracy behind the inclusion of his and other Congress leaders’ names in the letter.

The letter had alleged that Chandy and others sexually abused Nair and allowed her solar firm to make illegal gains during the previous Congress regime. It was submitted to the judicial commission that probed the matter. Based on the commission’s recommendation, the present CPM government last year ordered criminal cases against Chandy and others. However, Chandy moved the High Court, which earlier this year quashed the case against him and restrained the media from debating the contents of the letter. The letter was purportedly written by Nair on July 19, 2013, when she was in judicial custody after being arrested in the solar scam.

On Friday, Chandy told the court that the letter she had written from jail contained 21 pages. However, when the letter was submitted to the judicial commission, Nair had added four pages following a conspiracy by Ganesh Kumar. Chandy said Ganesh Kumar, who had to quit the UDF cabinet after police registered a case of domestic violence, had a grudge against him (Chandy) as he could not return to the cabinet. Kerala Congress (B) leader Ganesh Kumar is now a Left-backed legislator. He could not be contacted as he was abroad.

Nair said she stood by her allegations against Chandy and others. “Chandy is afraid of my letter. I had then written a 25-page-letter, which was produced before the commission. I am ready to prove it,’’ she told the media.

The solar scam, in which Nair’s firm allegedly cheated investors after promising solar power and stake in windmill projects, had rocked the UDF government. Nair misused the office of the CM, leading to the exit of four personal staff members of Chandy. Many of his cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders also came under the shadow of the scam.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App