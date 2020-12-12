Named after Sharad Pawar, govt to launch app for persons with disabilities

On Saturday, the department will also launch another mobile application, e-Barti, which is aimed at providing people with easy access of various social welfare schemes. (Representational)

Maharashtra has developed a digital platform to improve access of persons with disabilities to free assistive care devices. To be named after Sharad Pawar, the app will be launched on the NCP president’s 80th birthday on Saturday.

Maharashtra System for Health and Rehabilitation Assistance or MahaSharad app will act as a bridge between physically challenged persons in need of equipment with private companies, vendors and people interesting in donating such equipment. It will also provide a platform for registration of those in need for such care, said Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde while announcing the launch on Friday. Currently, the department has data of 29 lakh people with disabilities. But Munde said that there were many others who are yet to be tapped. “We want to reach out to everyone in need to improve their access to a better life,” he added.

While the department will launch a web portal, http://www.mahasharad.in, to launch the facility on Saturday, Munde said the same facility will also be offered through an mobile app by March next year

“Modern equipment like Braille kit, hearing machines, prosthetic limbs and battery-operated wheelchairs that can help persons with disabilities lead a better life are available in the market, but not everyone can afford these. On the other hand, several people, organisations, private companies and industrialists are willing to donate such equipment. The MahaSharad platform will act as a bridge to bring them together,” Munde said.

On Saturday, the department will also launch another mobile application, e-Barti, which is aimed at providing people with easy access of various social welfare schemes being implemented by the Pune-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd