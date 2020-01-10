Name freedom fighter from BJP: Kamal Nath to PM Modi

The CM said such inhuman behaviour can’t be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The CM said such inhuman behaviour can’t be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the BJP cannot teach the Congress or Seva Dal lessons in patriotism because the party did not have a single freedom fighter.

“I always say Modiji, just name one person from your party who was a freedom fighter. If you can’t name yourself, at least name one relative… leave your name, leave your forefathers’ names… there is not one freedom fighter and they are teaching lessons in nationalism to the Congress,” the senior Congress leader said, addressing a Seva Dal event in Bhopal.

Nath also accused the PM of not talking about women, farmers and youth but about divisive issues like the NRC. “When you go to register your name in NRC, they will ask what is your religion or the religion of your father or forefather. Can anyone here prove he is a Hindu?’’ he asked.

The BJP reacted strongly, with I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar saying, “Kamal Nath has made a crass remark by asking whether Narendra Modi’s father and grandfather fought in the freedom struggle. It is reflective of the Congress’s petty mindset. It is still unable to digest that Modi, who came from a poor family and whose father sold tea, became the Prime Minister.”

Modi reached this position due to his talent, honesty, sincerity and the confidence of people in him, he said, asserting that the BJP’s politics was not based on dynasty. —PTI Inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App