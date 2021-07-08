Nambi Narayanan moves court against former Kerala DGP’s bail plea

FORMER ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and Maldivian nationals Mariyam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan have moved impleading petitions in the district sessions court, objecting to the anticipatory bail application of former Kerala DGP Siby Mathews, who is the fourth accused in CBI probe into the conspiracy behind the 1994 ISRO spy case.

The court posted the bail application and the impleading petitions for next Monday.

The CBI’s Delhi unit last month registered the case on a direction from the Supreme Court in April based on a three-member committee which looked into the conspiracy angle. Mathews is one of the 18 people arraigned as accused.

In an objection filed against Narayanan’s impleading petition, Mathews, who headed the initial probe into the scandal, challenged the claim that the scandal led to loss of the ISRO scientist’s career. Mathews said Narayanan had applied for VRS 10 days before the arrest of Rasheeda and requested the ISRO higher-ups to waive the three-month notice period.

While Narayanan told the court he should be heard as the “defacto complainant”, Mathews pointed out that the case, in which he is an accused, was filed as per the direction of the apex court.