Kerala ex-DGP slams Padma Bhushan to ex-ISRO scientist

Former Kerala DGP T P Senkumar on Saturday criticised the Centre’s decision to honour former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan with the Padma Bhushan and questioned his contribution in the field of science.

Advertising

Narayanan, arrested in the ISRO spy case in 1994, got relief in September last year when the Supreme Court held that he had been framed. He dismissed Senkumar’s remarks.

Senkumar said, “When the Supreme Court has constituted a committee headed by a retired SC judge to find out the truth in the ISRO issue, those who are responsible to obey the court’s orders should have waited until the findings of the committee (were disclosed)…. If the committee finds Narayanan was a great scientist, I would not hesitate to welcome even if he is awarded the Bharat Ratna.’’

Senkumar also said, “If things go like this, I think next year Govindachamy, Ameerul Islam (both convicted in rape and murder cases in Kerala) and Mariyam Rasheeda, who was left out from this year’s awardees, would be conferred even Padma Vibhushan next year.’’ .

Rasheeda, a Maldives national, was another alleged accused in the spy case.

Senkumar claimed that Narayanan had made little contribution to ISRO. “I know thousands of scientists… I had asked them about the contribution of this man (Narayanan). Let someone say about his contribution.”

Narayanan said the former DGP is trying to misconstrue the Supreme Court judgment. “The court had formed the committee to probe the role of police officials, not me. Senkumar is an accused in my petition. He may be jittery over that,’’ he said.

Advertising

Senkumar, who appears to have warmed up to the Sangh Parivar after his retirement in 2017, said those who recommended Narayanan’s name should answer for this. Last Sunday, speaking at a meeting of Ayyappa devotees, Senkumar had said the Constitution should be amended so that the majority community enjoys the same rights as minorities do.