‘Namaste Trump scores over Howdy Modi’: Congress’s jab at PM over India-US trade framework

The Congress on Saturday said the India-US joint statement on the interim framework of a full trade agreement had only revealed that Russian oil import to India will stop Russian oil imports. The Congress also claimed that as a result of the trade deal, US imports to India will increase and “great uncertainty” will befall India’s service exports industry.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s 2019 visit to the US, ‘Howdy Modi’, and Modi’s welcome event for US President Donald Trump, ‘Namaste Trump’, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said: “All the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much. Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi… Dost dost na raha [The friend is no longer one]”

Earlier this week PM Modi had referred to Trump as “friend”, saying: “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

“The United States-India Joint Statement just issued is silent on details. But from what has been revealed it is clear that India will no longer import oil from Russia. Separately the US has announced that 25% penalty could be reimposed if India buys oil directly or indirectly from Russia,” Ramesh said in an X post.

He further claimed that the trade deal interim framework will require ⁠India to “slash import duties to help American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers”.

“⁠India’s annual imports from the USA will triple, wiping out our longstanding goods trade surplus… India’s exports of goods to the US will face higher duties than before… ⁠There will continue to be great uncertainty on India’s exports of IT and other services to the US,” Ramesh said.

What the joint statement indicated

As per the proposed arrangement, India has agreed to reduce or remove tariffs on American industrial products and lower duties on a range of US agricultural and food items, including animal feed, nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits. New Delhi will also address non-tariff issues affecting US medical devices, information and communications technology products, and agricultural imports.

In return, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on Indian exports such as textiles, apparel, leather goods, footwear and machinery. It has also agreed to lift tariffs on select items, including specific aircraft and aircraft components, generic medicines, and gems and diamonds.

India has indicated plans to buy about $500 billion worth of goods from the US over the next five years, spanning energy, aircraft, precious metals, technology equipment and coking coal.

Both countries have said the interim framework will be rolled out swiftly, even as negotiations continue on a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

The interim framework came after several months of discussions between New Delhi and Washington as part of broader negotiations on a US–India bilateral trade agreement that began in February 2025.

PM Modi thanks Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump for advancing the negotiations. “We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations,” the Prime Minister wrote, adding that he was grateful to President Trump for his personal push towards strengthening bilateral ties.

According to Modi, the framework highlights the “depth, trust and dynamism” of the India-US relationship and is expected to give a boost to domestic growth. He said the agreement would reinforce the government’s Make in India initiative by opening up fresh avenues for farmers, entrepreneurs, small enterprises, start-ups, fishermen and innovators.

The Prime Minister said the framework is also expected to create employment on a large scale, particularly for women and young people.

He further said that the shared emphasis on innovation would help expand investment and technology collaboration, including in advanced and emerging sectors. At the same time, the agreement would contribute to building “resilient and trusted supply chains” and aid global economic growth.

“As India moves ahead on the path towards a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to forging future-ready global partnerships that empower our people and promote shared prosperity,” Modi said.