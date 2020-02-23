Gujarat confidential: Inauguration Confusion

“This event’s name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting US President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later, ” said Gujarat Cricket Association Vice President Dhanraj Nathwani. “This event’s name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting US President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later, ” said Gujarat Cricket Association Vice President Dhanraj Nathwani.

There seems to be a lot of confusion about whether the upcoming ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be an inauguration of the newly built Sardar Patel stadium at Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Even as the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) which owns the stadium has denied that it is an inauguration event, the Gujarat government seems to think otherwise. A press release announcing the list of road closures on February 24, was put out by the Gujarat Information department on Friday. It said, “In the event of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump for the inauguration of the newly built stadium at Motera, alternate routes have been announced from 8 am till the conclusion of the event.” The statement comes even as GCA Vice President Dhanraj Nathwani told mediapersons, “This event’s name is Namaste Trump. It is meant for hosting US President Donald Trump. We will inaugurate the stadium later.”

Painting Town Green

The Parks and Gardens department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a massive green drive, especially around the Motera stadium, the Gandhi Ashram and the roadshow route planned for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Department sources told this paper that the civic body has issued tenders for around 50,000 plants worth Rs 50 lakh, which include fully grown trees. The Sabarmati Riverfront road has seen a sudden sprout of fully grown Date Palms and Bottle Palms. The other species planted are Jatropha, Tecoma, Karanja and Bougainvillea, among others. Most of the plants being hardy, require watering only twice a week. Adding to the green colour are the freshly painted walls near the Motera stadium, providing a green backdrop. Green sheets have also been lined along a part of the roadshow route.

