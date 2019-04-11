Namami Gange gets global recognition at world summit

Toggle Menu
The Global Water Awards are presented at the Global Water Summit, the major business conference for the water industry worldwide.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was awarded the distinction of “Public Water Agency of the Year” by Global Water Intelligence at the Global Water Summit in London on April 9, according to a release issued by the NMCG. The Global Water Awards are presented at the Global Water Summit, the major business conference for the water industry worldwide.

The awards recognise excellence across the international water industry and reward those initiatives in the water, waste water, and desalination sectors, which bring remarkable improvements in the lives of people, according to NMCG, which is under the Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. An integrated mission for Ganga rejuvenation, the Namami Gange programme has a comprehensive multi-sector intervention with multi-stakeholder involvement and adopts a basin-based approach.

