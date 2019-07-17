Nalsarovar bird sanctuary: Seven islands encroached

Seven islands that are a part of the protected Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary located near Ahmedabad are facing human encroachment, the state government told the Assembly Tuesday during the Question Hour.

Nalsarovar is a serene marshland with shallow waters that is spread over 120 sq km, about 60 km away from Ahmedabad. A paradise for migratory birds, Nalsarovar was declared a Ramsar site in 2012. It is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The state government in a written response to a question posed by Congress MLA from Viramgam, Lakhabhai Bharwad, stated there were 300 islands spread across the water body that forms a part of the Nalsarovar bird sanctuary as on May 31, 2019. Of these, seven have been illegally encroached. In the last two years, legal notices have been issued to the sarpanches of those villages that have encroached upon six of the islands, stated the government in response to supplementary questions.

Encroachments have been removed from one of the seven affected islands, the government added. In 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had slammed the state government for the “rampant poaching” at the bird sanctuary.