Odisha family set out on pilgrimage before daughter’s engagement. They got swept away

Officials said preliminary findings showed that the vehicle must have tried to cross the stream in haste and was swept away by the force of the water. (Photo generated using AI)

A pilgrimage turned tragic after eight people — including seven members of a family from Odisha and a taxi driver — were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Bagalamukhi Temple at Nalkheda in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The family — including three children and two women, all residents of Bhubaneswar — were travelling from Ujjain to Nalkheda to visit the temple, police sources said. They had planned the pilgrimage ahead of the engagement of one of those who died.

The mishap occurred when the car attempted to cross the swollen stream near the temple amid a strong water current. Though the rescue team rushed to the site and pulled out the submerged vehicle, all the deceased were found trapped inside.