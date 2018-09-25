Nalgonda caste killing: Vysyas rally behind accused, say couple provoked him by posting photos online

Pranay and Amrutha got married in January. (File) Pranay and Amrutha got married in January. (File)

The Arya Vysya community in Nalgonda has rallied behind T Maruthi Rao, a businessman from the community who is accused of getting a Dalit man killed for marrying his daughter. More than 500 people from Arya Vysya Samaj of Nalgonda town, went to meet Rao in the district jail Monday to express solidarity.

P Pranay Kumar, a Dalit, was hacked to death in Miryalaguda on September 14 in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha. It is alleged that Rao hired the killer.

The Vysya Samaj Joint Action Committee (JAC) alleged that Rao’s family was being unnecessarily vilified by politicians. “We condemn the murder, but we know the circumstances under which it happened. We know how hurt Rao is and we went assuage his feelings,’’ Bhupati Raju, a member of the JAC said.

Raju said three persons were allowed to meet Rao, but police allowed them to speak to him for only a few seconds.

“Several politicians are trying to take advantage of the situation and some organisations are trying to make money. They are also berating our community and Rao’s family. Rao’s wife and other family members are traumatised and we are trying to give them moral support,’’ Oruganti Ramulu, head of the JAC, said.

In Miryalaguda town, newly-formed organisation Parents Rights Protection Platform has objected to the proposal by SC organisations and Pranay’s family to install his statue at Shakuntala Talkies.

Police said one of the reasons why Rao allegedly got Pranay killed was peer pressure from within the community to “do something to salvage his honour.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App