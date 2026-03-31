Bihar Nalanda Temple Stampede Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased after 8 killed during prayers

The incident took place when people had gathered at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Nalanda. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

Bihar Nalanda Temple Stampede Today Live News Updates: Eight people were killed in stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district today. The incident took place when people had gathered at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Nalanda. According to the police, all eight deceased are women.

Several people have also been reported to be injured. “At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on,” news agency PTI quoted Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque as saying.

Story continues below this ad Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund — a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each — for the next of kin of deceased. Live Updates Mar 31, 2026 12:28 PM IST Bihar Nalanda Temple Stampede Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund — a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each — for the next of kin of deceased. Mar 31, 2026 12:28 PM IST Bihar Nalanda Temple Stampede Live Updates: Stampede during prayers at Nalanda temple in Bihar claims 8 lives Eight people were killed in stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district today. The incident took place when people had gathered at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village of Nalanda. According to the police, all eight deceased are women.

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