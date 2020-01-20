Include Muslims, or remove names of other religions: Najeeb Jung on CAA

Najeeb Jung said that a solution will come out only through talks. (File) Najeeb Jung said that a solution will come out only through talks. (File)

Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung Monday said the Act needs a revamp, and the protests will abate if it is made inclusive.

“I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names [of religions]. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls these people and talks, the matter will be resolved,” ANI quoted Jung as saying.

Jung, speaking outside Jamia Millia Islamia, one of the sites where protests against the Act are on, said a solution will come only through talks. “How will the solution come if we don’t talk? How long will this protest go on?” he asked.

Jung further went on to say that the economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying and losses are being incurred.

Najeeb Jung was one of the 106 personalities who had recently written an open letter saying that the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens were “unnecessary and wasteful exercises” which would cause hardships to the public.

“We have our grave reservations about the Constitutional validity of the CAA provisions, which we also consider to be morally indefensible. We would like to emphasise that a statute that consciously excludes the Muslim religion from its purview is bound to give rise to apprehensions in what is a very large segment of India’s population,” said the letter, titled “India does not need the CAA-NPR-NRIC”.

