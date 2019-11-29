Naidu tours Amaravati to draw attention to projects canceled by Jagan

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu toured Amaravati on Thursday to draw attention to projects that have been stalled by YSRCP government after it came to power in May.

Naidu gave the call for the ‘Chalo Amaravati’ tour after the Andhra government on November 12 cancelled the project for a start-up area in the city given by the Naidu government to a Singapore consortium.

Naidu and TDP leaders, including his son N Lokesh, started off in a bus from Praja Vedika, the meeting hall that was demolished by the YSRCP government, near Naidu’s official residence. After going through several areas where projects initiated by him are coming up, Naidu visited the spot at UD Palem where the foundation stone for the new capital city was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2015.

Naidu also held a meeting with farmers, who had given up land for the new capital. “(Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) has killed the dream of Andhra people of having a first-class capital city. World Bank, Singapore, investors have withdrawn from Andhra after sensing the CM’s attitude. It is an insult to the people,” Naidu said.

Naidu was welcomed at many places. However, he was met with protests at Venkatayapalem village. Slogans were raised against the former CM, and some people allegedly threw stones at his convoy, while a slipper landed near the bus. Undeterred by the protest, Naidu went ahead with the visit, with TDP activists on motorcycles leading the way.

TDP leader K Atchanaidu later claimed that it was not disgruntled farmers but YSRCP members who pelted stones at the convoy. “They were ruling party workers in the guise of farmers. Farmers who gave up their land to the build the capital were happy during TDP rule. Some of them are unhappy now because they have been denied compensation by the present government, which was promised by the TDP government. But these people are definitely not farmers, they are YSRCP workers tasked with disrupting Naidu’s visit,” he said.

However, YSRCP leaders said that farmers were angry with Naidu for reneging on his promise to give them back developed plots, and did not pay them compensation on time.