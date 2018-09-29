Naidu to students: Must promote your culture wherever you go

At an event to mark M S Subbulakshmi’s 102nd birth anniversary on Friday. (Photo: Dilip Kagda) At an event to mark M S Subbulakshmi’s 102nd birth anniversary on Friday. (Photo: Dilip Kagda)

Young students must develop a patriotic fervour and promote their mother-tongue, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said at the 102nd birth anniversary celebration of M S Subbulakshmi held on Friday.

He urged young Indians to remember five things in life – mother, birthplace, mother tongue, motherland and teacher.

“Religion is personal but culture is a way of life and you must promote your culture wherever you go,” Naidu said at the Sri Shanmukhananda Hall in Matunga.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha that had organised the event felicitated 24 budding musicians with the Shri Shanmukhananda Vijaya Bank Dr MS Subbulakshmi Fellowship in music. A fellowship of Rs1 lakh each was awarded to the musicians.

“Subbulakshmi brought a huge transformation to the cultural fabric of the country,” Naidu said at the programme in which Ch Governor Vidyasagar Rao and state housing minister Prakash Mehta were also present.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App