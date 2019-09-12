Naidu, son under house arrest ahead of rally against ‘attacks on TDP workers’

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under house arrest in Vijayawada on Wednesday, just as they were about to leave for a rally to Atmakur in Guntur district to protest against alleged attacks on TDP workers by YSRCP workers.

Advertising

Krishna district police locked the gates of Naidu’s residence at Undavalli and did not allow his convoy out of the house. Lokesh, who tried to leave in another vehicle, was also detained and sent back into the house.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Goutam Sawang said that Naidu was taken into preventive custody as his actions were increasing tension and creating law and order disturbance in Palnadu region.

Naidu had given a “Chalo Atmakur” call to protest against alleged attacks on TDP workers and their families. At least 500 people from villages at Atmakur in Palnadu region are taking shelter at TDP headquarters in Guntur town since September 3, after being allegedly forced to flee due to violence by YSRCP workers.

Advertising

Lokesh said that several TDP leaders and workers were detained across Guntur. “Police detained TDP members at various places to prevent them from taking out the rally to Atmakur,” he said.

After his house arrest, Naidu sat on a 12-hour fast in protest. He said that in the last 100 days, there were more than 500 incidents of attacks against TDP workers.

“The YSRCP government has violated human rights and denied basic fundamental rights of people like the right to live, right to speak. The government is also responsible to protect the properties of people which are being targeted. At least 125 people belonging to SC, ST, minority communities have fled from Atmakur fearing attacks by YSRCP workers, including women and children. It is very unfortunate how the government has reacted to ‘Chalo Atmakur’. It is a dark day for democracy. I am warning this government, you cannot control us by arrests. The high-handedness shows the mentality of the CM. As soon as I can, I will go to Atmakur,” Naidu said.