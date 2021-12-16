Naidu rejects Congress notice for motion to end MPs’ suspension

The Congress Wednesday gave a notice for moving a motion for termination of the 12 Opposition MPs’ suspension, which was rejected by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The notice was given by Congress members Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram. Naidu, sources said, found the motion not to be in order and told this to a group of Opposition leaders who met him in the morning.

The notice was not accompanied by the text of the motion to be moved, Naidu is learnt to have told Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharma, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha when they met him.

Naidu told them that even if any notice served was in order, he would need time to examine it before deciding on its admission, and that he cannot be forced either inside or outside the House for a decision. Rule 227 of ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States’ says the Chairman has the power to amend any notice for a motion.

Sources in Rajya Sabha secretariat said the notice given by Sharma and Chidambaram only conveyed their intention of moving a motion under Rule 256(2) for termination of suspension of 12 MPs. The text of the motion to be moved was not given by them.

Sharma raised the issue of his notice in the House as well.