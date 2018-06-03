Nagrota attack: NIA makes second arrest, Pulwama timber dealer held

Tariq Ahmad Dar will now be moved from Srinagar to Jammu and will be produced before an NIA special judge. (Representational) Tariq Ahmad Dar will now be moved from Srinagar to Jammu and will be produced before an NIA special judge. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a timber dealer from Zanipora in Shopian for his alleged involvement in “assisting Pakistani terrorists” who carried out the attack on an Army camp in Nagrota on November 29, 2016.

The accused was identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, a 34-year-old from Pulwama. According to the NIA, “Tariq disclosed during interrogation that the terror attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a banned terror group based in Pakistan.”

In a statement, the agency said that his disclosures corroborate claims made by the previously arrested accused, Muneer-Ul-Hassan Qadri of Kupwara, “who had revealed that he along with other Valley-based operatives were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists a day before the attack”.

The NIA claims that “they subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the Army camp” late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley. The accused was arrested with active assistance of the J&K Police.

