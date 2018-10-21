Nagrota attack accused held at Delhi airport: NIA

2016 Nagrota Army camp attack accused arrested 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack accused arrested

The NIA on Saturday said it had arrested a key accused in the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack. Pulwama resident Mohammed Ashraf Khandey was arrested from IGI Airport in Delhi while he was boarding a flight to Sri Lanka from where he intended to leave for Saudi Arabia, NIA has said.

“Ashraf Khandey was a co-conspirator in facilitating, harbouring and transporting a group of three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad who had infiltrated into India… and carried out an attack on 166 Medium Regiment Camp, Nagrota, Jammu in the early hours of 29th November 2016, “ an NIA statement said.

