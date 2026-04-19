Army soldier found dead at family quarters near Jammu

The Army has initiated a departmental inquiry into the circumstances leading to the soldier's death.

An Army soldier was found dead in his room inside the family quarters at an Army camp in Nagrota near Jammu on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the soldier’s body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, the police said, adding that further investigations are in progress.

The Army has initiated a departmental inquiry into the circumstances leading to the soldier’s death.