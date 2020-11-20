Nagpur’s Gorewada zoo gets first tiger for Indian safari

The Gorewada zoo will also have an African safari in the next phase of development. (Representational)

The Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur got its first tiger for the Indian safari, work for which has almost been completed. Rajkumar, a 5.5-year-old male captured from Tumsar in Bhandara district last year, was transferred to the new zoo on Friday from Gorewada Rescue Centre, where it has been staying since its capture.

“Rajkumar is a friendly tiger and cooperated well, ensuring that he the move was smooth,” said Gorewada Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Panchbhai.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has granted permission for two tigers, seven leopards and six sloth bears initially for the Indian safari, which is likely to be inaugurated next month.

Panchbhai further said, “We will be moving eight-year-old tigress Lee, bred in captivity in the city’s Maharajbagh zoo,” adding, “other animals will also be moved one by one.”

The Gorewada zoo will also have an African safari in the next phase of development. The zoo’s further progress hinges on Esselworld, the joint venture partner, continuing as partner. With the new government in Maharashtra, the joint venture has not been working well. “Its fate hangs in the balance, but technically it’s still a joint venture,” said a senior forest official.

