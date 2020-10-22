Nagpur bench of Bombay HC suspends 3-month RI awarded to minister by lower court

The court has also scheduled a hearing on her conviction for October 27.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence of three months’ rigorous imprisonment (RI), awarded to Teosa Congress MLA and state Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur by a lower court, for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in 2012.

Thakur and three others were convicted by an Amravati court on October 15. While the court had sentenced her to three-month rigorous imprisonment, it had granted her bail and liberty to move the Bombay High Court against its verdict.

The court had relied on the testimony of traffic constable Ulhas Raurale, who was allegedly assaulted by Thakur and three others on March 24, 2012, when the constable had stopped their car, which was going in the wrong direction on a one-way lane. The four were convicted under sections 353 (assault), 332 and 186 (both for obstructing public servant from discharging duty).

Thakur was represented by senior advocate Subodh Dharmadhikari and assisted by Aniket Ujjwal Nikam. “The bench comprising Justice Vinay Joshi suspended the sentence and continued the bail. It has scheduled the hearing on the conviction part of the Amravati court for Tuesday,” said Nikam.

