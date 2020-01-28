Nagpur: Woman ‘raped, rod inserted in her private parts’; accused held

The accused attempted to rape her in the night when the woman was alone The accused attempted to rape her in the night when the woman was alone

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in Nagpur, police said on Monday. The incident took place on January 21 and the accused was arrested, police said.

The accused was working as a supervisor in a mill where the woman was employed as a labourer, the police said.

The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in the area.

The police said the woman’s brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work. As the woman was alone at home, the accused attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, police said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App