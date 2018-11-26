Maharashtra: Wanted in assault case, man kills cop, flees

A police head constable was killed and three other constables were injured on Monday in two separate attacks in Yavatmal and Nagpur.

Advertising

Head constable Rajendra Kulmethe, 50, of Maregao in Yavatmal district police station was killed, and head constable Madhukar Muke, 52, and constable Pramod Kupre, 27, were injured when they went to arrest a man wanted for assault. The accused, Anil Meshram, allegedly attacked the three policemen with a stick and fled from the spot on Sunday midnight. A local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Meshram for allegedly assaulting a woman last year.

“The three were brought to rural hospital of Maregao, where Kulmethe was declared brought dead. The other two are being treated for injuries,” said head constable Ramkrushana Wette. Wette also said that five policemen had gone to arrest Meshram.

When asked how one man could assault five policemen, police inspector of Maregao, Dilip Wadgaokar said, “Nothing can be said about it at the moment. In fact, only three had gone to Meshram’s place. The fourth one was sitting in the vehicle and another one was waiting a little away. We are searching for the culprit.”

Advertising

In Nagpur, policeman Padmakar Uike, 34, was assaulted with a hacksaw when he objected to a group of young men jumping the queue at a petrol pump. “The policeman assigned to Jaripatka police station was not in uniform when the incident happened. He received minor lacerations on his hand,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said.

Earlier this month, a police sub-inspector from Nagbhid police station Chhatrapati Chide was run over by a vehicle carrying illicit liquor at a check post.