Nagpur: Two tigers found dead, in Wardha and Chandrapur, in last 2 days

Officials had attributed the death of the Wardha tigress to possible hunger as the tigress' stomach was found empty. (File)

Two tigers were found dead on two consecutive days, on Monday and Tuesday, in Wardha and Chandrapur districts respectively.

While Monday’s tiger death was reported from Wardha Forest Division, where a 4-5 year old tigress was found dead, Tuesday’s death was reported from Moharli buffer range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), where a 2.5-3 year old tiger was found dead in an agricultural field.

The tiger death at TATR on Tuesday wasn’t attributed to any particular reason but the animal’s body bore several external injuries, according to a press note issued by TATR Field Director Jitendra Ramgaokar. Officials said the death was possibly caused by territorial fighting.

“The incident of territorial fight has been corroborated by villagers and members of the primary rescue team of Arjuni village, who were monitoring the area,” read the press note.

With this, the number of tiger deaths in Vidarbha from January 1 this year has gone up to eight.

On January 1, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the Umred Karhandla Paoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagpur district. It was a case of poisoning by a villager, who was subsequently arrested.

On January 21, a tigress was found dead at Melghat Tiger Reserve. The exact cause of her death couldn’t be ascertained, and it is expected to be confirmed after a report of forensic test of her viscera is received.

On January 27, a 14-year old tiger was found dead in Bhadravati range in Chandrapur district. Inability to hunt due to old age was stated to be the cause of the tiger’s death.