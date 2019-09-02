Nagpur: Translocated Brahmapuri tigress captured

Tigress E1 that killed a man three days ago in Melghat was captured on Monday and remanded in the Gorewada Rescue Centre at Nagpur.

The tigress had killed farmer Shobharam Chavan at village Dadra outside Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Amaravati district on Friday night when he had gone to his farm.

Another man Dilip Chavan was also attacked by the tigress when he had gone to the spot along with some other people in the village after the incident.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Kakodkar had issued an order to capture the tigress.

A Rapid Rescue Unit managed to tranquilise the radio-collared tigress on Sunday.

E1 was shifted to MTR core area on July 1 after she was found responsible for one human death in Brahmapuri forest in Chandrapur district. She, however, didn’t stay in the core area and moved close to human settlements outside MTR.