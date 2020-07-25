Nagpur to observe Janata Curfew over weekend

Tukaram Mundhe. (File) Tukaram Mundhe. (File)

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a “Janata Curfew” on July 25 and 26. The decision was taken at a meeting between all people’s representatives in the district, Mayor Sandeep Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Commissioner of Police B K Upadhyay.

Only grocery shops, milk and vegetable vendors and medical shops and establishments will remain open over the next two days.

“All people’s representatives opposed the lockdown, which was suggested by Mundhe. So, we decided to try the Janata Curfew option,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

The decision comes a day after Mundhe said he wouldn’t impose a lockdown at least for two days during which he will observe if residents are following physical distancing norms and wearing masks.

“People’s representatives will move around the city for four days, beginning Monday, to tell residents that another lockdown might have to be imposed if they fail to follow discipline,” Joshi added.

Congress MLA Vikas Thakre said, “We are opposed to a lockdown. In the previous lockdown, thousands of people lost their livelihood. No surveys of how many would be affected was done before taking that call, as ought to have been done. First do that survey, ensure people don’t starve and then think of a lockdown, if you must. Just issuing a summary order is not done. And later, if people’s representatives oppose, then get an FIR registered against them. This way of administration isn’t correct.”

District Guardian Minister and State Energy Minister Nitin Raut, however, wasn’t present at Friday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Nagpur saw more than 500 fresh coronavirus cases over the past three days, taking the total tally to 3,687. The death toll has touched 70 while 2,307 people have recovered, till date. At least 14 of the deaths occurred over the past four days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd