Nagpur: Tigress, 2 cubs found dead

A tigress and her two cubs were found dead in the Umed Paoni Karandla Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. Officials suspect it to be a case of poisoning.

“A tigress and her two cubs were found dead in the Karandala beat of the Karandala range of Umred Paoni Karandala sanctuary on Friday evening. The half-eaten body of a cattle animal was found nearby. The area is close to an agricultural field. Further investigation is underway. It may be case of poisoning. Dog squads have been called from Pench Tiger Reserve. The post-mortem will be done on Saturday,” Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director Ravikiran Givekar, said in a press note.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar said, “The tigress was about 4-5 years old and the cubs were about six months old. A half-eaten cattle carcass was found near one of the cubs. The place is close to a farm. We will soon call the cattle owner for questioning.”