Nagpur: Tiger electrocuted in farm near Tadoba-Andhari Reserve

A radio-collared tiger was electrocuted at a farm close to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Sunday. The tiger, a three-year-old cub of famous TATR tigress T7 nicknamed Tara, was found dead on Sunday in a farm at Bhamdheli village, in the buffer area of TATR. The electrocution occurred due to a live electric wire at the farm, which was provided free solar-fencing by the Forest Department.

The farmer has been identified as Rishi Nannaware, and police have detained him.“The incident has raised a very serious question about the efficacy of solar-fencing to curb electrocution of wild animals by villagers to protect their farms,” said Bilal Habib, from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), who had radio-collared the tiger along with his sibling six months ago.

The radio-collaring had been done as part of a long-term monitoring programme for tigers in Chandrapur landscape.