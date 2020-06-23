Nagpur: Three days after he walked out of NMC meet, Mundhe attends second part of it with corporators

On Saturday, a personal attack by Gwalbanshi had angered Mundhe, who had left the meeting without transacting further business. On Saturday, a personal attack by Gwalbanshi had angered Mundhe, who had left the meeting without transacting further business.

After three days of acrimony, an uneasy calm prevailed in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) general body meeting on Tuesday between Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and corporators from various political parties.

Mundhe, who had left the opening day of the meeting on Saturday mid-way after a verbal duel with senior BJP corporator Dayashankar Tiwari and Congress corporator Harish Gwalbanshi over the issue of change of reservation of a NMC land by him without the general body’s approval, attended the meeting’s second leg on Tuesday and remained seated till the end, while corporators spoke on two adjournment motions.

One of the motions was regarding registration of an offence against Congress corporator Nitin Sathavne by Mundhe last month for allegedly obstructing the mass quarantine of people from the containment zone of Mominpura. Mundhe is set to reply to the two motions on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a personal attack by Gwalbanshi had angered Mundhe, who had left the meeting without transacting further business. On Tuesday, however, corporators maintained decorum but did complain that they were not being taken into confidence by Mundhe about Covid-19 management efforts in the city.

Earlier, Mayor Sandip Joshi had written a letter to Mundhe appealing him to attend the meeting.

But on Monday, Joshi had fired another salvo at Mundhe by approaching the city police with a criminal complaint against the civic chief for what he claimed was an “arbitrary misuse of power” to “take charge as CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation” which, he said, “ought not to have been done without the approval of the board of directors”. He also alleged that two other officials, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mona Thakur and Accounts Officer Amruta Deshkar, were helping Mundhe to “unauthorisedly” operate the corporation’s bank account.

Joshi had also accused the three of indulging in “forgery” to carry out certain transactions, including releasing funds worth crores to two companies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Shahu had said, “We will study the complaint to cross-check the claims made, before taking any action.”

Mundhe has dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous” and said everything had been done as per laid down procedure.

