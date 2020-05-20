Nagpur still in red zone till May 22, state govt will be notified: Civic chief

Nagpur has a cumulative 374 positive cases. While seven persons have died of the infection so far, 290 have been discharged. (Representational) Nagpur has a cumulative 374 positive cases. While seven persons have died of the infection so far, 290 have been discharged. (Representational)

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said the city will continue to be in the “red zone” of the coronavirus outbreak till May 22. He warned of strict action against those who break lockdown norms till further orders were issued.

In a video message, Mundhe said, “Nagpur is not named in the (red zone) order issued by the state government. The city has seen three deaths in the last four to five days. The city still has some hotspots from where people are being quarantined. This situation will be brought to the notice of the state government. In any case, today’s order is not applicable till May 22. So, the rumours about Nagpur coming out of red zone mustn’t be believed. Anyone found breaking lockdown rules will be strictly dealt with as per the Disaster Management and Epidemic Acts and the IPC.”

Mundhe further said, “My office will issue different orders before May 22.”

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, while hearing a clutch of petitions challenging Mundhe’s earlier lockdown guidelines, said, “The state government has issued revised guidelines dated May 19, 2020, removing Nagpur from the red zone. It is obvious that the appropriate authority, including the municipal commissioner, shall have to issue revised guidelines in the light of the latest development.”

The petitioners have alleged that Mundhe’s guidelines are contrary to state government directives in the matter.

Mundhe did not respond to a questionnaire sent to him on the issue. Nagpur has a cumulative 374 positive cases. While seven persons have died of the infection so far, 290 have been discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.