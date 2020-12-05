scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Nagpur-Shirdi stretch on Samruddhi Corridor to open by May: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray was touring Amravati and Aurangabad districts to review the progress of ongoing works on the expressway on Saturday. This was his first on-site review of the project, which was a showcase project of the previous government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 5, 2020 11:39:15 pm
uddhav thackeray, Nagpur-Shirdi stretch, Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway opening, indian express newsUddhav Thackeray

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray said motorists will be able to travel from Nagpur to Shirdi on the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Corridor, by May next year. The remaining portion of the corridor up to Mumbai will be completed by May 2022, he said.

“The work of Samruddhi Corridor continued even during lockdown. So, there was no delay. The work from Nagpur to Shirdi will be completed by May and will be open for travelling,” said Thackeray, while speaking to the media in Amravati.

Officials said the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch was around 520 km out of the total 701 km of the corridor expected to cut travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai from 16 to eight hours. The revised estimates for the project was Rs 55,335 crore, they added.

An official said there were around six tunnels in the remaining portion of the corridor from Shirdi to Bhiwandi in Thane. So, this stretch was likely to take time, the official added.

