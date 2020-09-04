Nagpur sees steep rise in Covid cases, but also better recovery rate

The day's toll in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, also touched a new high of 71 deaths. The total number of deaths in Vidarbha's 11 districts is 1,783. (Representational)

NAGPUR district continues to witness a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths due to the viral infection, with over 1,700 new cases and 45 deaths being reported over the past 24 hours and the mortality rate soaring to 3.4 per cent, which is twice the national average.

This was the second consecutive day when the district witnessed over 1,700 cases. On Wednesday, the district registered 1,703 cases and 41 deaths. This has taken the total number of cases and deaths in the district to 34,432 and 1,177, respectively.

The recoveries, however, have also improved substantially over the past few days. The total number of discharged patients till date is 22,882, with the recovery rate working out to about 66.5 per cent. It had dropped to around 44 per cent about three weeks ago.

August had seen a sudden spurt in deaths due to Covid, with 919 fatalities.

An overwhelming proportion of these cases have come from within municipal limits. Of the total 1,177 deaths, 895 have been reported from within the city, 169 from rural areas and 113 from outside the district.

Similarly, of the total 34,432 positive cases, 26,909 have come from within the city limits.

Radhakrishna B, the new Nagpur municipal commissioner, told The Indian Express, “The increased number of positive cases is due to ramping up tests from 3,500 to 4,500 daily over the past one week. We have also increased the number of testing facilities for both RT-PCR and antigen testing, from 36 to 50.”

“We have no shortage of beds. We have 1,000 oxygenated beds and 800 ICU beds. But we certainly need manpower… we will be issue an advertisement for walk-in recruitment of doctors for a three-month period, with an appeal to take up this nobel social cause, for which we will pay them,” he said.

The civic chief, however, added, “The number of deaths does remain a matter of concern. But that’s mainly because people, particularly those with co-morbid conditions and the elderly, are reporting late after getting symptoms. So, we have appealed to people to rush to get tested as soon as they show any symptoms.”

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, 26 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday – Wardha (4), Gondia (2), Chandrapur (3), Amravati (4), Washim (2), Bhandara (3), Yavatmal (7) and Akola (1).

Gadchiroli has reported no Covid death till now.

The day’s toll in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, also touched a new high of 71 deaths. The total number of deaths in Vidarbha’s 11 districts is 1,783.

