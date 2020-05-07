Nagpur sees highest single-day spike, total cases cross 200

The total number of cases in Nagpur has now crossed 200. Sixty-four patients have so far been discharged. (Representational Photo) The total number of cases in Nagpur has now crossed 200. Sixty-four patients have so far been discharged. (Representational Photo)

EVEN as the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court reserved its verdict on a PIL challenging the shifting of over 1,400 persons from the containment zone of Satranjipura in the city into institutional quarantine, as many as 44 persons from the containment zones of Mominpura and Satranjipura tested positive on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Nagpur has now crossed 200. Sixty-four patients have so far been discharged.

This is the highest single-day jump in the city’s numbers so far. “We got these new positive reports from Mominpura and Satranjipura containment zones, from where we had removed over 1,700 persons. This has vindicated our proactive measure to detect corona cases. Unfortunately, it is not being understood in thr right spirit and has been challenged in court,” Nagpur Municipal Commissioner (NMC) Tukaram Mundhe told The Indian Express.

“Our whole intention was to prevent further spread of the disease and in turn, prevent deaths. If these people had remained undetected, you can imagine how the virus would have affecred their lives in the future,” Mundhe added.

A PIL challenging Mundhe’s action of en masse removal of residents of Satranjipura, along with 300-odd residents of Mominpura and about 100-odd more from Dhobi Nagar localities, was heard by the High Court bench in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Petitioner Mohammad Nishat had termed the action “illegal” since, he argued, the NMC didn’t follow the central government’s standard operating procedure to identify high-risk patients and instead removed all the people lock, stock and barrel.

The bench had reserved its verdict.

Meanwhile, a 22-year old youth from the city’s Parvati Nagar locality died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday and was found to be positive for the virus when his test report came on Wednesday. “He had some health issues and had been ill for a few days before he was brought to GMCH on Tuesday in a terminally ill condition. He was also reportedly suffering from schizophrenia and sickle cell anemia,” said Mundhe.

He added, “We have already declared Parvati Nagar as a new containment zone and will shift many people from the area into institutional quarantine.” The city now has 10 containment zones.

Asked how the youth contracted the virus since he stayed far away from any of the hotspots, Mundhe said, “We have preliminary reports that he had some contacts from the hotspots. We have to confirm them.”

Incidentally, the deceased was the cousin of a police constable, who stayed in the same house, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam. “So, we are also quarantining him and a dozen-odd police personnel of the police station to which he was attached,” Kadam said.

