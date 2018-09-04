Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Maharashtra: Scolded for loitering late at night, drunk youths kill cop

Maharashtra: Scolded for loitering late at night, drunk youths kill cop

Assistant sub-inspector Shantilal Patel (55) was on his way back home on his motorcycle after night patrol when the assailants came on another bike from behind and hit him with the iron rod around 3.30 am.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Updated: September 4, 2018 3:37:44 pm
nagpur policeman killed, amaravati policeman killed by youths, drunk youths kill cop, cop killed by drunk youth, indian express, shantilal patel Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Three youths allegedly hit a policeman with an iron rod at Achalpur in Amravati district in the wee hours Tuesday, moments after they were reprimanded for loitering late at night, causing his death. Assistant sub-inspector Shantilal Patel (55) was on his way back home on his motorcycle after night patrol when the assailants came on another bike from behind and hit him with the iron rod around 3.30 am. Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

“They said they just wanted to hit his bike but the rod landed on his head,” said Amravati Superintendent of Police Dilip Zalke. He added, “The three were drunk and had been reprimanded by a police patrol team comprising Patel for unnecessarily loitering near bus stand around 2 am. The assailants had left the place but had apparently returned to the spot and were heard abusing the police for not allowing them to move freely in the town. The police had by then left the place.”

The three assailants were named as Kedar Sarkate, Nayan Mandle and Milan Kholapure and have since been arrested. They are all in their early twenties, police said.

“We had recently taken prohibitive action against Sarkate to prevent trouble during coming Ganesh festival,” they added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Watch Now
Sony Xperia XZ3 first look at IFA 2018
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement