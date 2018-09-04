Maharashtra: Scolded for loitering late at night, drunk youths kill cop

Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Three youths allegedly hit a policeman with an iron rod at Achalpur in Amravati district in the wee hours Tuesday, moments after they were reprimanded for loitering late at night, causing his death. Assistant sub-inspector Shantilal Patel (55) was on his way back home on his motorcycle after night patrol when the assailants came on another bike from behind and hit him with the iron rod around 3.30 am. Patel was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

“They said they just wanted to hit his bike but the rod landed on his head,” said Amravati Superintendent of Police Dilip Zalke. He added, “The three were drunk and had been reprimanded by a police patrol team comprising Patel for unnecessarily loitering near bus stand around 2 am. The assailants had left the place but had apparently returned to the spot and were heard abusing the police for not allowing them to move freely in the town. The police had by then left the place.”

The three assailants were named as Kedar Sarkate, Nayan Mandle and Milan Kholapure and have since been arrested. They are all in their early twenties, police said.

“We had recently taken prohibitive action against Sarkate to prevent trouble during coming Ganesh festival,” they added.

