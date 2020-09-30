Nagpur records steady decline in daily Covid cases

The number of daily cases, too, has tapered over the same time period with numbers often staying below the 1,000-mark. (Representational)

NAGPUR DISTRICT has recorded a steady drop in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past eight days. On Tuesday, the district reported 34 deaths, which was the lowest this month so far.

The number of daily cases, too, has tapered over the same time period with numbers often staying below the 1,000-mark.

On September 17, the district recorded its highest daily toll of 64 deaths. But from September 23, the toll has dipped below 50. The numbers have progressively dropped since.

The number of daily positive cases has dropped sharply from 2,384 on September 11, with some days witnessing less than 1,000 fresh cases. The number was 1,215 on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district is 2,472, out of which 1,799 have occurred within municipal limits while 430 have been reported from rural areas. As many as 243 deaths were reported from among 425 critical patients from outside the district.

The death rate in the district, however, continues to be high at 3.2 per cent, and if these are not counted, then the death rate is close to 2.9 per cent.

The recovery rate has also improved to 79 per cent with 61,115 out of total 77,030 patients having recovered.

