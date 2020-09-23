Nagpur: ‘Problem tigress’ captured from Pandharkawada divisional forest

The tigress has been sent to Nagpur's Transit Treatment Centre. (Representational)

THE state Forest Department captured a ‘problem tigress’ from Pandharkawada divisional forest in Yavatmal district on Wednesday morning.

The two-year-old tigress was responsible for two attacks, one of them fatal, and a capture order for it had been issued on Monday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Kakodkar.

The first attack by the sub-adult tigress was on September 4, when it had injured a man near Andharwadi village, adjacent to the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. On September 19, it had killed a woman working in a farm.

“The tigress had been moving in the farms close to three or four villages, just outside the Tipeshwar sanctuary, in an area of 3-4 sq km, posing constant threat to human life. Our team managed to capture it around 10 am on Wednesday,” said Yavatmal Chief Conservator of Forest Rama Rao.

“The tigress was venturing dangerously close to these villages and its behaviour was very problematic. In the first attack, the tigress had actually chased the man and tried to pull him down from a tree he had climbed. It had also entered a school in one of the villages. So, it was necessary to capture the animal,” said Kakodkar.

The tigress has been sent to Nagpur’s Transit Treatment Centre.

Meanwhile, the ‘problem tiger’ of Rajura in Chandrapur, which has killed five persons till date, continues to dodge three different forest teams that are trying to corner it. From January, three orders have been issued to capture the tiger.

“The tiger is clever and ventures out only during the night, when tranquilisation is not allowed. Also, it covers a large area over three ranges, posing a big challenge. But we are on its track and hope to capture it soon,” said Divisional Forest Officer Vasant Munde, who is supervising the operation.

With this, the number of problem tigers captured this year has gone up to six. Four of these were captured in Chandrapur and one in Gondia district. One was released back in the wild while two have died in the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur

