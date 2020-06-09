Nagpur: Police apply SC/ST Act in Dalit youth’s suicide case

Police said Bansod had gone to Thadipavni with a friend to withdraw money from the bank. (Representational Photo) Police said Bansod had gone to Thadipavni with a friend to withdraw money from the bank. (Representational Photo)

POLICE HAVE also applied the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the abetment to suicide case, in which a Dalit youth from Narkhed tehsil of Nagpur district had reportedly committed suicide, following an altercation with a man in Thadipavni village on May 27.

The youth, Arvind Bansod, died on May 28 while undergoing treatment in Nagpur. According to police, he got into an altercation with a man, identified as Mayur alias Mithilesh Umarkar, who objected to him clicking photographs of his LPG agency.

Police said Bansod had gone to Thadipavni with a friend to withdraw money from the bank.

Police had registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide, applied with Section 34 (common motive), against Umarkar and two unidentified persons.

On Monday, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar alleged that it was a murder case and police were trying to brush it under the carpet, since the accused was an NCP worker of Narkhed Panchayat Samiti and his father Bandopant Umarkar was vice-president of the Nagpur district unit of the NCP. Ambedkar had also alleged that Umarkar was close to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is the NCP MLA from Katol constituency that includes Thadipavni.

Ambedkar had also demanded that the police apply the SC/ST Act and add sections of murder against the accused.

“Some people have come forward saying Umarkar had used casteist slurs against Bansod. We have applied the SC/ST Act against Umarkar and will be moving the High Court on Wednesday for cancellation of his bail,” Katol Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagesh Jadhav told The Indian Express.

