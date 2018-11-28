Nagpur: Nine political parties unite to demand separate statehood for Vidarbha

Nine political parties and fronts from Vidarbha, demanding a separate state, have come together to form a united front with a view to jointly fight elections in 2019.

Called Vidarbha Nirman Mahamanch, the front comprises Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi led by Shihari Aney, Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti led by Wamanrao Chatap, Vidarbha Maza led by Rajkumar Tirpude, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Republic Socialist Party, Shetkari Sanghatana, Prahaar Janshakti Paksha led by MLA Bachchu Kadu, Nag Vidarbha Andolan Samiti, Rashtriya Jansurajya Party, RPI (K) and Jambuwantrao Dhote Vichar Manch.

Leaders of these fronts held a joint meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to devise a strategy for creating pressure for statehood to Vidarbha. They all decided to unitedly fight the next year’s elections, Lok Sabha as well as Assembly.

“The BJP had promised to carve out Vidarbha state before going into 2014 general elections. But they have gone back on it after winning 44 seats in the v name off Vidarbha. Now, BJP President Amit Shah says Vidarbha state is not on his party’s agenda. This anti-Vidarbha, anti-farmer and anti-unemployed stance of BJP candle in for scathing criticism in our meeting. We want the BJP to give us the Vidarbha state or leave Vidarbha,” Aney said, adding, ” the Congress party, too, had always betrayed the cause of Vidarbha statehood and we will teach them both a lesson in the forthcoming elections,” said Shihari Aney, who addressed a press conference on Wednesday.

Among prominent leaders to attend the meeting were Shrinivas Khandewale, Ram Neole, Ahmed Kader, Neeraj Khandewale, Devendra Wankhede and ex-MLA Upendra Shende.