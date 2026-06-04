‘No courage to take retest, I’m sorry’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Nagpur

Girl's dream, father's sacrifice, then paper leak: NEET aspirant dies by suicide

Written by: Anand Mohan J, Ankita Deshkar
4 min readBhopal, NagpurJun 4, 2026 03:42 PM IST
Akansha Chaturvedi, an 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for medical entrance exams at a coaching in NagpurAkansha Chaturvedi, an 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for medical entrance exams at a coaching in Nagpur. (Special Arrangement, enhanced using AI)
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“I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again,” Akansha Chaturvedi, an 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for medical entrance exams at a coaching in Nagpur, wrote in a note addressed to her parents before dying by suicide on May 20.

More than two weeks later, as her devastated relatives sorted through her belongings in her room, they found a handwritten note that would haunt them for life.

“Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again,” Akanksha wrote. “I would have scored good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad. I have ruined everything,” she added.

A total of 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam on May 3, hoping to qualify for a seat in medical colleges across the country. The exam was later cancelled owing to a paper leak, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.

Akansha’s father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, said there was a drastic change in her behaviour after the exam was cancelled.

“She had called after taking the examination. She was very happy with her performance. But as soon as the news of the paper leak and cancellation came, she broke down. She felt all her hard work had gone to waste,” he said.

Chaturvedi, who has worked as a cook in Nagpur for nearly two decades and lived there with his family, said they invested heavily in Akanksha’s education despite financial difficulties.

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“My daughter was a brilliant student and always wanted to become a doctor. We took loans of Rs 3 lakh for her education. After the examination, she was confident that she would be selected,” the broken father said.

Akansha’s uncle, Daddi Prasad Chaturvedi, said she withdrew from family interactions after the exam was cancelled.

“She did not eat properly. She stopped talking to people. She had become convinced that if she could not clear the exam this time, the family would not be able to bear the expenses for another attempt,” he said.

According to relatives, Akanksha had been preparing for NEET for years. The family said loans were taken through a Kisan Credit Card and money was also borrowed from relatives for her coaching and other educational expenses.

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Daddi Prasad said the family’s financial situation was a cause of concern for Akanksha. “She understood her father’s condition. He has suffered multiple heart attacks, and large amounts have been spent on treatment. She knew how much pressure the family was under,” he said.

According to relatives, Akanksha was alone at home on May 20, and others in the family were out to work. They returned and found her dead. The body was cremated in their hometown in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj.

Following a complaint by Akansha’s father, a case of accidental death was registered at Ambazari police station in Nagpur. Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi told police that his daughter was upset after the NEET exam was cancelled. Police said they did not find any suicide note at the scene.

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal slam Centre

As reports about Akansha’s suicide emerged on social media, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, slammed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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“Akansha wanted to become a doctor and serve society. Her father is a farmer… He did everything he could, then the NEET paper leaked, the exam was cancelled, and Akansha left us amid this uncertainty,” he said in a post on X.

Akansha’s death, he said, is not a suicide but a result of a “collapsed structure”. Slamming Pradhan, Gandhi said he continues in his post and that there had been “neither reform, nor justice”, but only inquiry.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said no chair is permanent and added that an entire generation is paying the price for the “ruin” of the education system.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, said a retest is not “justice”. “So many children have died by suicide. When will they get justice?” he asked in a post on X.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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