Nagpur-Mumbai e-way should be named after Ambedkar: MLA Ganpat Gaikwad

Kalyan (East) legislator Ganpat Gaikwad Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging that the under construction ‘Samruddhi corridor’ or Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Highway be named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The highway connects Deeksha-bhoomi in Nagpur with Chaitya-bhoomi in Mumbai, both of which are revered by Ambedkarites.
समृद्धी महामार्ग हा दिक्षाभूमी ते चैत्यभूमी असा असल्याने या मार्गाला भारतरत्न डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांचे नाव द्या. अशी मागणी मुख्यमंत्री मा.ना.श्री उद्धवजी ठाकरे साहेब @OfficeofUT यांच्याकडे केली. pic.twitter.com/VVKt392tqP
— Ganpat Gaikwad (@ganpatgaikwad9) December 10, 2019
Gaikwad, a three-time BJP MLA, said, “This route will connect important places for Buddhists and followers of Ambedkar… It’s important for our … brethren that we identify these places.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App