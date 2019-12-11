Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Nagpur-Mumbai e-way should be named after Ambedkar: MLA Ganpat Gaikwad

Gaikwad, a three-time BJP MLA, said, “This route will connect important places for Buddhists and followers of Ambedkar... It’s important for our ... brethren that we identify these places.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: December 11, 2019 8:32:48 am
Kalyan (East) legislator Ganpat Gaikwad Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging that the under construction ‘Samruddhi corridor’ or Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Highway be named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The highway connects Deeksha-bhoomi in Nagpur with Chaitya-bhoomi in Mumbai, both of which are revered by Ambedkarites.

