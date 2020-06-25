Nagpur: Money lender, his wife booked for ‘outraging modesty’ of farmer’s wife

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral. (Representational) Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral. (Representational)

A MONEY-LENDER and his wife have been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a farmer’s wife at a village in Nagpur district on June 20, over an old dispute about returning money the farmer had borrowed.

“The money lender was arrested on Wednesday after the farmer filed a complaint two days after the incident,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

He said, “As per the complainant farmer, back in 2017, he was in need of money for his farm. So, he approached the money lender through a friend and borrowed Rs 2 lakh with an interest rate of 3 per cent per annum. He, however, couldn’t return the money. So, two years ago, the money lender allegedly called him to get the land mortgaged in his name. The farmer agreed to it but instead of mortgaging the land, the money lender allegedly got it registered in his own name. The farmer, however, continued to till the land. He also told the police that he had gone to return the money but the money lender refused to take it.”

“On June 20, when the farmer and his wife were on their farm, the money lender and his wife arrived and started arguing. They asked the two to vacate the farm which, they said, was now owned by them. In the scuffle, the money lender’s wife removed the farmer’s wife saree,” said the inspector.

“…We registered an offence and arrested the money lender on Wednesday. We will also arrest his wife…” added the officer.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd