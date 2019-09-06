11-km Nagpur Metro stretch gets green light

THE Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted permission to operate the 11-km Reach 3 of the Nagpur Metro line, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate it.

CMRS Janak Kumar Garg had led a team to inspect the stretch for three days, starting September 3. The Indian Express had reported on Thursday that Modi’s visit was scheduled even before the CMRS could issue the final clearance for Reach 3.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated the 13-km Reach 1 in March. Work is in progress for the remaining two stretches.