In Nagpur, a war of words between BJP and the new municipal commissioner

When four Shiv Sena MLAs last week submitted a calling attention motion in the Assembly Budget Session in Mumbai, calling for the dissolution of the BJP-led Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for “fiscal indiscipline”, the BJP termed Nagpur’s new Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, as acting on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Ever since Mundhe, known for his by-the-rule-book functioning, took over on January 29, BJP leaders had referred to the appointment as a ploy by the state government to put a spoke in the NMC’s functioning, where the BJP has a third consecutive term with a 108-seat majority.

After taking stock of the NMC’s financial condition, Munde clamped down on spending, saying the NMC’s revenue receipts don’t permit him to spend beyond a certain limit. He stopped tendering of new works as well as allotted work orders, allowing only ongoing projects to continue. This led to complaints in the BJP, with some leaders threatening to move court.

“That four Sena MLAs (Sunil Prabhu, Prakash Phaterpekar, Ramesh Korgaonkar and Ajay Choudhari) from Mumbai should raise this issue sums it up. Mundhe declared on the very third day of assuming office that NMC is in bad financial shape. None of his predecessors have said so. Is Mundhe pushing the government’s agenda of stopping Nagpur’s development?” said Mayor Sandip Joshi.

Joshi alleged that Mundhe stopped 450 files of various developmental works. “I can understand stopping floating of fresh tenders. But why stop projects for which orders have been issued?” he said.

“Every municipal corporation in the state, barring the cash-rich Pimpri-Chinchwad, is always like this. Does that mean you should stop developmental work? How would corporators face the public?” he further said.

Mundhe, meanwhile, said he would never be partisan. “I was and will never be partisan. Two touchstones of my functioning are strict adherence to rules and serving of public interest. NMC’s finances are in poor condition. It hasn’t deposited about Rs 158 crore of GPF, pension contributions and Income Tax from salary bills haven’t been deposited. EGS and Education cesses from property tax worth about Rs 150 crore, too, haven’t yet been deposited. Contractors’ bills till January haven’t been paid. Bills of works in progress are worth about Rs 300 crore. Further, there are works like cement roads in phase 2 and 3 worth about Rs 100 crore that has to be paid for. Rs 47 crore is still unpaid for phase 1.”

“The NMC also has to pay five per cent – about Rs 350 crore – of the Nagpur Metro cost. Not a single paise has been paid till now,” he added. “Against the NMC general body’s proposed Rs 3,100 crore budget, I have budget receipts of only Rs 2,200 crore. So, how will I go for additional work and create additional liability?”

When asked why questions were raised by Sena MLAs, Mundhe said, “They will have to answer that.”

Joshi also alleged that Mundhe’s appointment of Mona Thakur as Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO) of NMC was illegal. “She was CAFO of NMC earlier and was later transferred as Joint Director (Local Fund Audit). The rule is that no one can take the same post again. Moreover, how can someone who is an auditor do NMC’s accounts?” he said.

Joshi alleged that statutory funds such as GPF and cesses were diverted by Thakur towards contractors’ bills. “Instead of taking action against her, she has been re-appointed to the same post,” he said.

Responding, the NMC commissioner said Thakur had only been given additional charge of the post “till regular appointment is done by the state government”.

Joshi also claimed that non-presentation of the NMC budget by Mundhe was a violation of rules. “It has to be presented before February 15. It’s almost middle of March now and there is no budget in sight,” he said.

To this, Mundhe said he had only assumed office a month-and-a-half ago, and that he would present the budget on March 16. “NMC budgets have been presented in March earlier as well, like March 18 (2016-17), March 18 (17-18), March 9 (18-19) and February 20 (19-20),” he said.

Senior Congress corporator and former leader of opposition, Prafulla Gudadhe, stressed that adherence to rules was important. “There has to be a limit to the liability you create. The spillover has to be plugged somewhere.”

He agreed that the NMC’s fiscal indiscipline should have been flagged by local MLAs. “If BJP has carried out the city’s development, why did voters reject the party in the recent Assembly election? It is easy to blame Mundhe, but BJP rule has seen four commissioners in five years, viz Shravan Hardikar, Sanjay Sethi, Virendra Singh and Ashvin Mudgal. Were they all doing things wrongly?” he said.

Local officials said that after Mundhe’s arrival, NMC staff were attending office and clearing files on time. They also said he has undertaken a drive to end encroachments. He has also dismissed four staffers for alleged wrongdoings and penalised contractors for shoddy work.

“One improvement has been in solid waste management. I have ensured that no overweighing is done as contractors routinely mixed waste collected from households with construction debris to inflate bills. I have also stopped plying of about 120 of over 350 water tankers after plugging illegal water, which made water available through legal pipelines and sped up work for new pipelines. Property tax receipts have increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.30 crore per month as we have started auctioning and attaching properties of defaulters. I have started daily public grievance redressal between 4 and 5 pm,” Mundhe said.

